HINSDALE - Amarylis L. "Amy" Hollowell, of 1318 Route 446, passed away on Saturday (May 9, 2020) following a courageous battle with kidney cancer for the past year and a half.
Amy was born on July 4, 1953, in Olean, and was the daughter of Philip and Dulcie Stroup Kahle. On Aug. 28, 1974, in Duke Center, Pa., she married her husband of 28 years, Roland G. Hollowell, who predeceased her on Oct. 21, 2002.
Amy was a 1971 graduate of Otto High School. She enjoyed watching cooking shows and racing. Amy loved raising her children and making her house a home, but most of all, Amy truly loved all of her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them.
Amy is survived by her loving companion, James R. Weatherby of Hinsdale; three children, Philip Hollowell of Weatherly, Pa,, Melissa L. (Edward Shelley) Hollowell and Arthur D. Hollowell, both of Olean; and eight grandchildren, Philip Jr., Tucker, Shawn, Damon, Bella, Conor, Levi and Aiden.
At this time services will be private.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hinsdale American Legion Norton Chambers Post 1434, PO Box 121, Hinsdale, NY 14743.
Amy was born on July 4, 1953, in Olean, and was the daughter of Philip and Dulcie Stroup Kahle. On Aug. 28, 1974, in Duke Center, Pa., she married her husband of 28 years, Roland G. Hollowell, who predeceased her on Oct. 21, 2002.
Amy was a 1971 graduate of Otto High School. She enjoyed watching cooking shows and racing. Amy loved raising her children and making her house a home, but most of all, Amy truly loved all of her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them.
Amy is survived by her loving companion, James R. Weatherby of Hinsdale; three children, Philip Hollowell of Weatherly, Pa,, Melissa L. (Edward Shelley) Hollowell and Arthur D. Hollowell, both of Olean; and eight grandchildren, Philip Jr., Tucker, Shawn, Damon, Bella, Conor, Levi and Aiden.
At this time services will be private.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hinsdale American Legion Norton Chambers Post 1434, PO Box 121, Hinsdale, NY 14743.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 12, 2020.