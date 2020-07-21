LITTLE VALLEY - Amy B. Michener, 52, of Little Valley, passed away Sunday (July 19, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.
She was born on Nov. 22, 1967, in Salamanca, daughter of the former Joan Kelley of Little Valley, and David (Cindy) Morrison of Napoli, who survive. She married Donald Michener, of Little Valley, who survives.
Amy worked at the former Bush Industries in Little Valley for many years, as well as at the Absolut Care Nursing Home in Salamanca and the Seneca Allegany Casino.
She was a member of the Little Valley VFW and American Legion Post 531.
Amy loved being outdoors and especially enjoyed the warmer days and the sun.
Besides her parents and husband, Amy is survived by two daughters, Jennie (Jason) Lamont of Emporium, Pa. and Trista (Doug Eckert) Wilkins of Randolph; a stepson, Shawn Michener; two brothers, Kevin "Buzzy" (Hazel) Morrison of Napoli and Terry (Erin) Morrison of Little Valley; a sister, Patty (Marty) Velie of Little Valley; six grandchildren, Brianna, Dein, Gavin, Raiden, Dylan and Jordan; a great-grandchild on the way, Baby B; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Amy is predeceased by a stepson, Kyle Michener; a brother, David Morrison II; and a sister, Deborah Morrison.
Private family services will be held.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St. in Little Valley.