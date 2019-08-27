|
SALAMANCA - Mrs. Amy L. Lamberson, 46, of Newton Street, Salamanca, passed away unexpectedly Saturday (Aug. 24, 2019) at Olean General Hospital.
Born Nov. 12, 1972, in Olean, she was the daughter of Russell and Toni Foster Harrison. She was married on Sept. 16, 2003, in Salamanca, to Mr. Timothy Lamberson, who survives.
She was a graduate of Ellicottville Central School, Class of 1992.
Amy had been employed as a line cook, at the Seneca Allegany Casino, for over nine years. She had also operated an in-home daycare for over 10 years.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be remembered for helping anyone in need, and was a very giving person. With her giving nature, she continued to give, by donating her organs.
Surviving in addition to her husband and parents are a daughter, Samantha Harrison; a son, Timothy J. Lamberson; two grandsons, Cayden and Greyson Harrison, all of Salamanca; two sisters, Penny Harrison Newark of Great Valley and Peggy (Nathan) Root of Randolph; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 29, 2019) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., at which time funeral services will be held, with Pastor Eric Hice, of Center Street Baptist Church, officiating.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 27, 2019