|
|
ST. MARYS, Pa. - Amy Lynne Williams, 38, of 309 High Ave., passed away unexpectedly Tuesday (Sept. 3, 2019).
Born May 14, 1981, in Wellsville, she was the daughter of Denise L. Hall Perkins and Alan T. Hotchkiss. On New Years Day of 2018 in Altoona, she married Anthony Williams Sr., who survives.
Amy was a 1999 graduate of Hinsdale (N.Y.) Central School and later worked as a certified nursing assistant, most recently for Cuba (N.Y.) Memorial Hospital.
Her family was everything to her and she loved attending school and sports activities of her children. She also loved family gatherings, going out for a drive and recently she discovered a love for the ocean. Another couple of favorite things to do were to buy fingernail polishes of all colors and to open any packages that came in the mail.
In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by her mother, Denise (Donnie Williams) Perkins of Cuba; her father, Alan T. (Rita) Hotchkiss of Burnsville, N.C.; her five children, Cody Goodwill, Nicholas Goodwill, Sierra Goodwill, Anthony "AJ" Williams Jr. and MyaLynne Williams, all of St. Marys; three sisters, Amanda (Heather Randolph) Elliott of Ischua, Samantha Perkins of Olean and ShelbyLynne Nolan of Wellsville; one brother, David (Megan Ayers) Perkins of Olean; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and Dave Perkins of Olean.
Family and friends are invited to attend a remembrance celebration in honor of her life from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday (Sept. 13, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Please bring a memory to share.
The family appreciates that if a memorial contribution is being considered, that it be directed to a fund being established to help defray costs for medical treatments received by Amy's husband and children. Please send it to her son, Nicholas Goodwill, C/O 109 Arbutus Lane, St. Marys PA 15857.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 11, 2019