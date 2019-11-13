|
|
WELLSVILLE - Andrea Mary Schoenthal, 76, of 4192 A Bolivar Road, passed away Sunday (Nov. 10, 2019) shortly after arrival at Jones Memorial Hospital.
She was born Oct. 18, 1943, in Buffalo, the daughter of the late John J. and Audrey Fabian Lozinsky. On Sept. 3, 1966, in Buffalo, she married Bruce R. Schoenthal, who predeceased her Jan. 20, 2018.
Andrea was a graduate of Riverside High School in Buffalo, and received a B.S. from the University at Buffalo in lab technology.
She is the founder of Creative Writers of the Southern Tier, a writers' support group that lasted over 40 years. She was a published author of many fiction and non-fiction articles and short stories.
She was a long-time member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Wellsville, a former member of the Wellsville Central School PTA and the AAUW.
She is survived by a son, Philip A. Schoenthal; a daughter, Dawn M. Schoenthal; and a Son-in-law, Steven B. Foehner, all of Poca, W.V.; and a sister, Johna Lozinsky of Buffalo.
She was predeceased, in addition to her parents and husband, by her sister, Rebecca "Becky" Tulipane.
A private memorial is being planned for a later date.
Please consider memorial donations to a local humane society or animal shelter.
To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 13, 2019