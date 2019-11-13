Home

POWERED BY

Services
J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
34 W State St
Wellsville, NY 14895
(585) 593-3430
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrea Schoenthal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrea Mary Schoenthal


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrea Mary Schoenthal Obituary
WELLSVILLE - Andrea Mary Schoenthal, 76, of 4192 A Bolivar Road, passed away Sunday (Nov. 10, 2019) shortly after arrival at Jones Memorial Hospital.

She was born Oct. 18, 1943, in Buffalo, the daughter of the late John J. and Audrey Fabian Lozinsky. On Sept. 3, 1966, in Buffalo, she married Bruce R. Schoenthal, who predeceased her Jan. 20, 2018.

Andrea was a graduate of Riverside High School in Buffalo, and received a B.S. from the University at Buffalo in lab technology.

She is the founder of Creative Writers of the Southern Tier, a writers' support group that lasted over 40 years. She was a published author of many fiction and non-fiction articles and short stories.

She was a long-time member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Wellsville, a former member of the Wellsville Central School PTA and the AAUW.

She is survived by a son, Philip A. Schoenthal; a daughter, Dawn M. Schoenthal; and a Son-in-law, Steven B. Foehner, all of Poca, W.V.; and a sister, Johna Lozinsky of Buffalo.

She was predeceased, in addition to her parents and husband, by her sister, Rebecca "Becky" Tulipane.

A private memorial is being planned for a later date.

Please consider memorial donations to a local humane society or animal shelter.

To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrea's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -