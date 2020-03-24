|
|
BRADFORD, Pa. - Andrew J. "Buddha" Ayers, 55, of Bradford, passed away on Saturday (March 21, 2020) at his home.
He was born on March 9, 1965, in Coudersport, a son of the late Ronald and Linda Kessler Ayers.
He was a 1983 graduate of Oswayo Valley High School.
On Oct. 28, 2006, in Bradford, he married Karen L. Snyder, who survives.
He served in the U.S. Army, in Kentucky, from 1983 until his honorable discharge in 1985.
He was an outdoorsman who loved fishing, camping and riding his ATV. He was also an avid Buffalo Bills fan and he enjoyed putting together model cars.
In addition to his wife Karen Ayers of Bradford, he is also survived by a daughter, Amanda Ayers of Watkins Glen, N.Y.; a stepdaughter, Jennifer Snyder of Bradford; a brother, Christopher (Theresa Lewis) Ayers of Sharon; two sisters, Shannon (Dana) Halle of Roulette and Morgan Ayers of New York state; stepmother, Allison Ayers of Allegany; three grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
Donations to help the family with funeral expenses, can be made to the Mascho Funeral Home by mail or at maschofuneral.com.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc., Bradford.
Online condolences can be expressed at maschofuneral.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 24, 2020