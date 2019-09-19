|
|
COUDERSPORT, Pa. - Andrew J. "Andy" Dwyer, 86, a longtime resident of Coudersport, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side Monday (Sept. 16, 2019) at UPMC Cole, Coudersport, after an aggressive battle with cancer.
Born Sunday, May 7, 1933, in Eganville, Ontario, Canada, he was a son of John and Mary Jennings Dwyer. He is survived by the love of his life, Roxanna L. Brewer Dwyer, who he met on Valentine's Day in 1970 and married May 5, 1970.
Andy was a graduate of St. Paul Catholic School in Sheenboro, Quebec, Canada. Andy at a young age was a logger in Canada. Later he became a diesel mechanic and transitioned to a long haul truck driver, having worked for many firms, including Buckler Transport in Roulette. He most recently was employed for Kaytee's Restaurant in Coudersport. He, along with his wife, were owner/operators of their own truck. He proudly logged over four million miles of driving. He also served as a CDL licensing examiner.
Andy was a member of St. Eulalia Catholic Church in Coudersport and was a member of Coudersport Knights of Columbus Council 1355, where he served as Grand Knight for 19 years. He was very involved in the free throw basketball tournament, an activity sponsored by the Knights for area youth. He was a passionate supporter of the Knights 350 Club fundraiser, which benefits the educational fund. His genuine charm and charisma made saying no to his fundraising activities an impossibility.
He loved hockey, playing as a child and young adult. He never missed watching a Stanley Cup playoff. Andy was an avid Dodger's fan. He always enjoyed a "robust" debate with his nephew, Danny, who is a Yankee's fan, much to the chagrin of his uncle. His greatest love was his family, especially his grandchildren.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of nearly 50 years, Roxanna, who he lovingly called "Q-Tip"; two daughters, Jalyn D. (Jarrod) Tezik of Coudersport and Amy S. (Edward Kelly) Dwyer-Kelly of Copley, Ohio; three granddaughters, Torie S. Tezik, Karlee J. Kelly and Kylee S. Kelly; a sister, Mary Dwyer Hunt of Ottawa, Canada; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Penny and William Bollhorst of Coudersport; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents at an early age. He and his sister were raised by their maternal grandparents, aunts and uncles on the family farm in Sheenboro.
Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday (Sept. 21, 2019) at the gathering space at St. Eulalia Catholic Church, Coudersport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon with the Rev. James Campbell, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Eulalia Catholic Cemetery, Coudersport.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Coudersport Knights of Columbus Council 1355, 6 East Maple St., Coudersport, PA 16915.
Andy's family has entrusted his care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
To express condolences, share a fond memory or view a video tribute, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or visit our Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 19, 2019