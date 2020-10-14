1/1
Andrew P. Randolph
1975 - 2020
PORTVILLE - Andrew P. Randolph, of Prosser Road, passed away Sunday (Oct. 11, 2020) at his home, with his wife and children by his side. He fought a long, hard battle with oral cancer for two years.

Born July 18, 1975, in Olean, he was the son of the late Larry and Helen Case Randolph. On Sept. 25, 2005, he married Jennifer Holland, who survives.

Andrew was a graduate of Portville Central School. He worked for Walmart as a store planning manager from 1995 to 2002. He later worked for Dollar General for many years before becoming ill.

Andrew enjoyed traveling to Myrtle Beach and Darien Lake with his family. He was involved with several youth organizations, and also loved coaching his son's baseball team. Andrew had a huge heart and was always willing to help anyone in need.

Besides his wife, he is survived by three children, Blake, Mackenzie and Nickolas, all living at home; his siblings, Barbara (Ricky) Rupp, Jim Randolph, Nancy (Doug) Hamilton, Ken (Sue) Randolph, Patricia (Gilbert) Colbey, Mike (Amy) Randolph and Susan (Mark) James; one sister-in-law, Linda Randolph; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one brother, Thomas Randolph.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday (Oct. 17, 2020) at the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 51 S. Main St. Funeral services will follow at noon in the funeral home. Rev. Richard Roberts, pastor of the Mt. Zion Christian Assembly, will officiate. Burial will be in West Genesee Cemetery, Portville.

Memorials, if desired, can be made to the family to help offset expenses.

Online condolences may be made at www.guentherfh.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
OCT
17
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
51 S Main St
Portville, NY 14770
(716) 933-8759
October 13, 2020
