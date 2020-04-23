|
MICCO, Fla. - Andrew "Andy" Zalar, 81, of 9344 Victoria Drive, Micco, formerly of Cuba, N.Y., passed away Monday (April 20, 2020) at home, after a long illness.
Born July 31, 1938, in Barberton, Ohio, he was the only child of Andrew and Anna M. Zalar. He and his parents moved to a farm on Fay Hollow in Hinsdale, N.Y., when he was about nine years old. On March 10, 1962, in Hinsdale, he married Dorla J. Woodruff, who passed away in September of 2019.
Andy worked briefly for Howard Crosby of Hinsdale, while also working with his parents on the family farm. He also worked for Acme Electric in Allegany, N.Y., for a few years following graduation from Hinsdale Central School.
His parents sold the farm in Hinsdale and purchased the Prosser farm on Moulton Hill Road in Clarksville, N.Y., where he decided to join his parents and work with them on the 334 acre dairy farm in 1961. After he and Dorla were married, this is where they lived, worked and raised a family of three children. Andy and Dorla worked side by side, in the barn and in the field, every day.
After a bout with cancer, and over 30 years of farming, Andy and Dorla retired from the family farm and they moved to the east coast of Florida.
He was a member of Cuba VFW; the Pulaski Club of Olean, N.Y.; the Sebastian Eagles Nest 4527; Sebastian Loyal Order of the Moose; and also the Patrick Henry Orioles Nest 272 for many years.
He was a member of the Clarksville Volunteer Fire Department for a time, and he also served as a Clarksville Town Board member.
Anyone who knew Andy knew he loved his Corby's or LTD and a good game of euchre. There were many a game played in the kitchen of that old farmhouse (as well as many other locations) over the years. He also loved to hunt deer and coon when time allowed.
He is survived by two sons, Edward (Pam) Zalar of Cuba and Andrew (Kimberly) Zalar Jr. of Penn Run, Pa.; a daughter, Ann Marie (Andy Swift) Heeb of Cuba; and special family friend, Dennis (Juliann Frank) Morris of Rockton, Ill. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Jennifer (Matt) Lex, Julie (John) Jerome, Shannon (Mike) Schenk, Andrew W. Zalar, Jordan E Zalar, Rebeca Zalar and Billy Heeb; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Anna M. Zalar; and his wife of 57 years, Dorla J. Zalar, in 2019.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Cuba Rushford Outdoor program, C/O Scott Jordan, 6286 Crabb Hollow Road, Black Creek NY 14714; or the Cuba Rushford Chapter of the FFA at 5476 Rt. 305, Cuba NY 14727.
Arrangements are under direction of Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Genesee Pkwy., Cuba.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 23, 2020