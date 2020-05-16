SALAMANCA - Mr. Andrew Zawatski, 56, of School Street, Salamanca, died unexpectedly Wednesday (May 13, 2020).
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
A complete obituary will follow.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 16, 2020.