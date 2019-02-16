Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angela Teresa Abbott. View Sign

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Angela Teresa Abbott passed away peacefully in her sleep Feb. 1, 2019.



She was 100 years old, having just celebrated that milestone on Jan. 8.



She was happy and friendly throughout her life, and lived independently, until just past age 98.



Her parents, Joseph and Teresa Fusco, both of Naples, Italy, immigrated to the United States, in 1895, on the ship Bothnia. They raised a large family, all of whom spent their youth in Olean, N.Y.



Angie moved to Washington D.C., after finishing high school, where she roomed with a number of her friends and family from New York. She married Nick while in D.C., and WWII took them both to Ft. Riley, Kan., where Nick served with the 16th Armored Division throughout the war. From there they moved to Arlington, McLean and Falls Church, Va., a four-year visit to Frankfurt, Germany, and finally to Ormond Beach, Fla., where she resided until Nick's death in 2018.



Angie was an avid golfer, bridge player and did volunteer work for a number of local groups in the Daytona Beach area. She and Nick had season passes to Disney World, in Orlando, and they would vacation there often.



She loved to learn new and exciting things, which led her to take classes at both the University of Maryland and Daytona Beach Community College. She was a great dancer, and would do so on almost any occasion. She loved to cook, and she and Nick put on many superb Italian dinners, over their 75 years of marriage.



While in Virginia, Angie worked for the Fairfax County school system, and also had positions with the federal government.



A son, Russ; and grandchildren, Alexandra, Caitlin, Angie and Nick, survive her.



Her son, Bruce; and husband, Nick, preceded her in death.



Angie will be interred, with Nick, at Arlington National Cemetery, sometime later in 2019.



