ALLEGANY - Anita C. Nazemetz, 88, of 75 Harriet St., passed away Saturday (July 25, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, after a short illness.



Anita had been living at the home of her son, Alexander Nazemetz, in Allegany, for the last several years.



Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. A prayer service will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday (July 29, 2020) in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Bonaventure Church, Allegany. Rev. James Vacco, OFM, pastor, will be the celebrant.



A complete obituary will be published in an upcoming edition of the Olean Times Herald.

