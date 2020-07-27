1/
Anita C. Nazemetz
{ "" }
ALLEGANY - Anita C. Nazemetz, 88, of 75 Harriet St., passed away Saturday (July 25, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, after a short illness.

Anita had been living at the home of her son, Alexander Nazemetz, in Allegany, for the last several years.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. A prayer service will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday (July 29, 2020) in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Bonaventure Church, Allegany. Rev. James Vacco, OFM, pastor, will be the celebrant.

A complete obituary will be published in an upcoming edition of the Olean Times Herald.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
JUL
29
Prayer Service
09:00 AM
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
JUL
29
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Bonaventure Church
Funeral services provided by
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-0254
