CUBA - Anita M. Nunamaker, 97, formerly of Spring Street, Cuba, passed away Saturday (May 18, 2019) at Cuba Memorial Hospital, after a lengthy illness.



Born March 30, 1922, in Olean, she was a daughter of John W. and Amy Vaughn Schwab. On June 21, 1941, at Christ Episcopal Church, Cuba, she married Lloyd Thomas Nunamaker, who passed away July 1, 1995.



She was a graduate of Cuba Central School, Class of 1939.



She loved to sew and did custom sewing for many years. She also worked at the Cuba Circulating Library for many years.



Anita was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, in Cuba, and belonged to the Altar Guild and the Parish Guild, and was a member of McKee Chapter 212 Order of the Eastern Star.



She was an avid reader; loved solving crossword puzzles; and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, gardening and animals. She and her husband had numerous pets, and took in many abandoned dogs and cats, to care for over the years.



Anita leaves behind three children, Jean (Jerry) Loiacono of Cuba, Russell (Criss) Nunamaker of Bolivar and JoAnn (Jim) Comstock of Westermoreland; six grandchildren, Andrea Brockel, Rori Johnson, Riann Minnich, Judd Dean, Jared Dean and Jill Martinelli; four step-grandchildren, Jaimee Brown, Amber Brown Vaccaro, Jenny Loiacono and Gerald Loiacono; six great-grandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren; several cousins, nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by an infant son, Earl, who passed away shortly after birth; a brother, Jay Schwab, and his wife, Dorothy; a niece, Linda Barnett; and a nephew, Donald Williams.



Private family services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Cuba Cemetery, Cuba.



Memorial suggestions include the Cuba Circulating Library, Joyful Rescues or the SPCA Serving Allegany County.



Arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., Cuba.