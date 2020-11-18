1/
Ann A. Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OLEAN - Ann A. Williams, of Olean, died Monday (Nov. 16, 2020) at the Wellsville Manor, after a short illness.

Ann was born to two loving parents, Charles and Anabara Margaret Barakat Farris Williams.

She was a graduate of Olean High School and worked for several local department stores, before caring for her elderly father.

Ann was a member of St. Joseph's Maronite Catholic Church. She enjoyed family gatherings, spending time with her friends, and she cared deeply for her partner, Patrick George of Buffalo.

Surviving is a sister-in-law, Sandy Hamed; cousins in Louisiana; and generations of nieces and nephews in the Olean area who will greatly miss her.

Besides her parents, Ann will reunite with her siblings in heaven, Henry Hamed, Albert Hamed, George Hamed and Josephine Hamed Busocker.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no public visitation. A celebration of her life will be held at a later time.

Memorials if desired may be made to Interfaith Caregivers, 34 N. Fourth St., Allegany, NY 14706.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.

Online condolences may be made at www.guentherfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-7133
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Guenther Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved