OLEAN - Ann A. Williams, of Olean, died Monday (Nov. 16, 2020) at the Wellsville Manor, after a short illness.
Ann was born to two loving parents, Charles and Anabara Margaret Barakat Farris Williams.
She was a graduate of Olean High School and worked for several local department stores, before caring for her elderly father.
Ann was a member of St. Joseph's Maronite Catholic Church. She enjoyed family gatherings, spending time with her friends, and she cared deeply for her partner, Patrick George of Buffalo.
Surviving is a sister-in-law, Sandy Hamed; cousins in Louisiana; and generations of nieces and nephews in the Olean area who will greatly miss her.
Besides her parents, Ann will reunite with her siblings in heaven, Henry Hamed, Albert Hamed, George Hamed and Josephine Hamed Busocker.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no public visitation. A celebration of her life will be held at a later time.
Memorials if desired may be made to Interfaith Caregivers, 34 N. Fourth St., Allegany, NY 14706.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.
