WELLSVILLE - Ann L. Babcock, 66, of Williams Avenue, passed away Sunday (Feb. 24, 2019) at Wellsville Manor Care Center.
Friends are invited to call from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday (March 1, 2019) at the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home, in Wellsville. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (March 2, 2019) in the Immaculate Conception Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home, and a complete obituary will be in Wednesday's edition.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 26, 2019