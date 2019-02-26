Ann L. Babcock

WELLSVILLE - Ann L. Babcock, 66, of Williams Avenue, passed away Sunday (Feb. 24, 2019) at Wellsville Manor Care Center.

Friends are invited to call from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday (March 1, 2019) at the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home, in Wellsville. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (March 2, 2019) in the Immaculate Conception Church.

Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 26, 2019
