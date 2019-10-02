|
|
ALLEGANY - Ann L. Becker, 79, of 157 W. Main St., died Tuesday (Oct. 1, 2019) at her home, having passed peacefully in the presence of her family to her Heavenly Father.
Born Aug. 24, 1940, in Allentown, Pa., she was the daughter of Charles and Mildred Fritzinger White. On June 2, 1962, in Slatington, Pa., she married Edwin F. Becker, who survives.
Ann was a graduate of Slatington High School and worked at various jobs during her career.
After moving to Allegany with her husband, she received her certification in childcare at Jamestown Community College. She worked at the Motherhouse in Allegany, then for several years worked for Olean Child Care Development as the head teacher in the baby room. She always loved crafts and ceramics and for a period of time operated Becker's Ceramics from her home.
She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Olean. For 16 years she, along with her husband Ed, operated a youth group from St. John's Lutheran Church in Allegany.
In addition to her service to her faith community, and her love for her family, she loved cooking, baking and doing ceramics. She adored her cats Bandit and Benny.
In addition to her husband, with whom she enjoyed 57 years of marriage, are four children, Robin (Dave Shubert) Chandler of Allegany, Lori (David) Bowers of Slatington, Timothy Becker of Phoenix, Ariz. and Susan Feldbauer of Great Valley; seven grandchildren, Sonya, Matthew, Alisha, Tiffany, Heather, Catherine and Kelsey; a sister-in-law, Sandy White of Slatington; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Moriah on Feb. 9, 1988; and two brothers, James White and Ernest White.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday (Oct. 4, 2019) for a memorial visitation at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 5, 2019) at the Immanuel Lutheran Church. Rev. Derek Cheek, pastor, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 419 Laurens St., Olean, NY 14760; or to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 2, 2019