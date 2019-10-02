Home

POWERED BY

Services
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-0254
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean, NY 14760
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean, NY 14760
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Becker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann L. Becker


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann L. Becker Obituary
ALLEGANY - Ann L. Becker, 79, of 157 W. Main St., died Tuesday (Oct. 1, 2019) at her home, having passed peacefully in the presence of her family to her Heavenly Father.

Born Aug. 24, 1940, in Allentown, Pa., she was the daughter of Charles and Mildred Fritzinger White. On June 2, 1962, in Slatington, Pa., she married Edwin F. Becker, who survives.

Ann was a graduate of Slatington High School and worked at various jobs during her career.

After moving to Allegany with her husband, she received her certification in childcare at Jamestown Community College. She worked at the Motherhouse in Allegany, then for several years worked for Olean Child Care Development as the head teacher in the baby room. She always loved crafts and ceramics and for a period of time operated Becker's Ceramics from her home.

She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Olean. For 16 years she, along with her husband Ed, operated a youth group from St. John's Lutheran Church in Allegany.

In addition to her service to her faith community, and her love for her family, she loved cooking, baking and doing ceramics. She adored her cats Bandit and Benny.

In addition to her husband, with whom she enjoyed 57 years of marriage, are four children, Robin (Dave Shubert) Chandler of Allegany, Lori (David) Bowers of Slatington, Timothy Becker of Phoenix, Ariz. and Susan Feldbauer of Great Valley; seven grandchildren, Sonya, Matthew, Alisha, Tiffany, Heather, Catherine and Kelsey; a sister-in-law, Sandy White of Slatington; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Moriah on Feb. 9, 1988; and two brothers, James White and Ernest White.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday (Oct. 4, 2019) for a memorial visitation at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 5, 2019) at the Immanuel Lutheran Church. Rev. Derek Cheek, pastor, will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 419 Laurens St., Olean, NY 14760; or to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now