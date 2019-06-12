Guest Book View Sign Service Information Van Rensselaer & Son Funeral Home 14 Church St Randolph , NY 14772 (716)-358-5583 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM VanRensselaer & Son Funeral Home 14 Church St. Randolph , NY View Map Service 6:00 PM VanRensselaer & Son Funeral Home 14 Church St. Randolph , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LITTLE VALLEY - Ann M. Rolfe Hulings Vaughn, 61, of Sawmill Run Road, Little Valley, Town of Salamanca, passed away Saturday (June 8, 2019) in Olean General Hospital.



She was born July 28, 1957, in Salamanca, the daughter of the late Clifford and Lillian Wright Rolfe.



Ann attended Randolph Central School and was a graduate of BOCES in Ellicottville. She was a retired valued employee of Subcon Industries in Salamanca, where she had worked in the sanitation and janitorial department for over 20 years. In earlier years, Ann had worked for the former Randolph Dimensions Corporation and Bush Industries in Little Valley.



Ann was a member of the House of Prayer Church in Salamanca and the Little Valley Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. She was a former member of the Randolph Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge and the Little Valley I.O.O.F-Rebekah Lodge.



Her interests included cooking, coloring, crocheting, puzzles and spending time with her large extended family.



She is survived by two sisters, Janice (Donny) Gray of North Carolina and Kathleen (Ron) Foster of Steamburg; stepchildren, Tracy Nutting of Little Valley, Shannon Vaughn of New York City, Tonya (Don) Daniels of Jamestown, Melody (Miguel) Dominguez of North Collins and Leslie (Chad) Vandruff of Salamanca. She is additionally survived by her nieces and nephews, Tabatha Fitzgerald Rohm of Cattaraugus, Tia Fitzgerald of Steamburg, Mark Shields of Randolph, Danny Shields of Little Valley, Donny (Sherry) Gray Jr., Gail Gray and Matt (Belinda) Gray, all of North Carolina, Tom and Rick Fitzgerald of Buffalo and Chris Fitzgerald of Cattaraugus; four great nephews; seven great nieces and a great-great nephew.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Lillian; her first husband, Jeffrey Hulings in 2006; second husband, Wayne Vaughn in 2018; a sister, Linda Shields VanHorn in 2001; and a nephew, Glen Gary Rohm in 2018.



The family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday (June 17, 2019) in the VanRensselaer & Son Funeral Home, 14 Church St., Randolph. Services will follow at 6 p.m. Pastor Alan Yates of the House of Prayer Church will officiate. Burial will be in the Randolph Cemetery.



Memorials if desired may be sent to House of Prayer Church in Salamanca; or Little Valley Wesleyan Church, for their respective "Children's Summer Camp Ministries."



