OLEAN - Anna G. Waldrip, of 3100 Cranberry Road, passed away Tuesday (April 23, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, following a brief illness.
Anna was born on Jan. 11, 1924, in Johnsonburg, Pa., a daughter of Malcolm C. and Julia Nelson Galbraith. On April 11, 1945, at Cherry Point, N.C., she married her husband of 62 years, Jeffie K. Waldrip, who predeceased her on Aug. 1, 2007.
Anna was a 1941 graduate of Lock Haven High School.
She was a devoted member of the Bethany Lutheran Church.
Anna enjoyed raising her two sons and her joy was her three grandsons. Family was what she treasured most.
Anna is survived by a son, Gregory R. (Christine) Waldrip of Ashburn, Va.; a daughter-in-law, Jean Beyers Waldrip of Olean; and three grandsons, Jason, Gregory and Andrew.
Along with her loving husband, Anna was predeceased by a son, Rodney R. Waldrip, on July 8, 2012; and six siblings, Calvin, Dortha, Ethel, Margaret, Gary and Kenneth.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (May 11, 2019) at the Bethany Lutheran Church, 6 Leo Moss Drive, Olean. The Rev. Lee Magneson, interim pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery in Lock Haven, Pa.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Anna G. Waldrip Memorial Fund at , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
