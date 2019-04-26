Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna G. Waldrip. View Sign Service Information Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc 646 E State St Olean , NY 14760 (716)-372-2200 Send Flowers Obituary

OLEAN - Anna G. Waldrip, of 3100 Cranberry Road, passed away Tuesday (April 23, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, following a brief illness.



Anna was born on Jan. 11, 1924, in Johnsonburg, Pa., a daughter of Malcolm C. and Julia Nelson Galbraith. On April 11, 1945, at Cherry Point, N.C., she married her husband of 62 years, Jeffie K. Waldrip, who predeceased her on Aug. 1, 2007.



Anna was a 1941 graduate of Lock Haven High School.



She was a devoted member of the Bethany Lutheran Church.



Anna enjoyed raising her two sons and her joy was her three grandsons. Family was what she treasured most.



Anna is survived by a son, Gregory R. (Christine) Waldrip of Ashburn, Va.; a daughter-in-law, Jean Beyers Waldrip of Olean; and three grandsons, Jason, Gregory and Andrew.



Along with her loving husband, Anna was predeceased by a son, Rodney R. Waldrip, on July 8, 2012; and six siblings, Calvin, Dortha, Ethel, Margaret, Gary and Kenneth.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (May 11, 2019) at the Bethany Lutheran Church, 6 Leo Moss Drive, Olean. The Rev. Lee Magneson, interim pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery in Lock Haven, Pa.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.



Online condolences may be made at



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Anna G. Waldrip Memorial Fund at , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. OLEAN - Anna G. Waldrip, of 3100 Cranberry Road, passed away Tuesday (April 23, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, following a brief illness.Anna was born on Jan. 11, 1924, in Johnsonburg, Pa., a daughter of Malcolm C. and Julia Nelson Galbraith. On April 11, 1945, at Cherry Point, N.C., she married her husband of 62 years, Jeffie K. Waldrip, who predeceased her on Aug. 1, 2007.Anna was a 1941 graduate of Lock Haven High School.She was a devoted member of the Bethany Lutheran Church.Anna enjoyed raising her two sons and her joy was her three grandsons. Family was what she treasured most.Anna is survived by a son, Gregory R. (Christine) Waldrip of Ashburn, Va.; a daughter-in-law, Jean Beyers Waldrip of Olean; and three grandsons, Jason, Gregory and Andrew.Along with her loving husband, Anna was predeceased by a son, Rodney R. Waldrip, on July 8, 2012; and six siblings, Calvin, Dortha, Ethel, Margaret, Gary and Kenneth.A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (May 11, 2019) at the Bethany Lutheran Church, 6 Leo Moss Drive, Olean. The Rev. Lee Magneson, interim pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery in Lock Haven, Pa.Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Anna G. Waldrip Memorial Fund at , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.