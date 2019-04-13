Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Marie Transki. View Sign

WELLSVILLE - Anna Marie Transki, 98, passed away March 22, 2019, at Jones Memorial Hospital, with her family at her side.



She was born Jan. 31, 1921, in Smethport, Pa., the daughter of the late Michael Urben and Jessie J. Carter Fay. On Oct. 13, 1938, in Smethport, she married Victor G. Transki, who predeceased her, on April 11, 2002.



Anna was a 1938 graduate of Smethport High School.



She operated a rooming house in Wellsville from 1953 to 1961. She then became the head of housekeeping and laundry, at Jones Memorial Hospital, from May 1963 to May 1970.



She enjoyed making wedding and birthday cakes, and was an avid bowler, knitter, and crocheter.



In her lifetime, Anna Marie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She lived a simple life on the land she loved, holding close her family and friends. She offered few complaints and found humor everywhere. She will be missed!



She is survived by three sons, Victor G. (Barbara) Transki Jr. of Arlington, Texas, John F. Transki of Chicago, Ill. and Mark E. Transki of Alfred Station; a daughter, Linda Anne (Jon) Ebeling of Wellsville; three grandsons, Jeffrey Transki, Joseph Transki and Brian (Jamie) Transki; three granddaughters, Jillian (Darren) Kight, Jennifer Rowe and Susan (Dan Helveston) Ebeling; four great-grandsons, Matthew and Benjamin Helveston, and Max and Kellen Rowe; two great-granddaughters, Ariana and Teegan Transki; as well as several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by four brothers, Bernard E. Fay, John C. Fay, Michael Z. Fay and Richard U. Fay; and a sister, Margaret V. Bishop.



At Anna's request there will be no prior visitation. A memorial service is being planned and will be announced at a later date.



Please consider memorial donations to the Wellsville Volunteer Ambulance Corps or the David A. Howe Public Library.



