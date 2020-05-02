SYLVANIA, Ohio - Mrs. Anna Najdzion died Monday (April 27, 2020) in Sylvania, due to complications from COVID-19. She was 85.



Mrs. Najdzion was born Nov. 15, 1934, in Poland. She moved to Olean, N.Y. in 1946 with her parents, Joseph and Michalina Kielbasa. She married Boleslaw Najdzion on July 14, 1956.



The Najdzions lived on Chipmonk Road in Allegheny, N.Y., where they raised their family and were active members of the local congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.



After her husband passed away, Anna moved to Arizona to be closer to her children. In recent years she has resided in Swanton and most recently Sylvania.



Mrs. Najdzion is survived by her sons, Daniel (David) of Larkspur, Colo. and James of Fishkill, N.Y.; daughters, Donna Ryder of Toledo and Loree Wheeler of Swanton; her brother, Bronislaw Kielbasa of Bozeman, Mont.; her sister, Susan Erickson of Thompson; 12 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Boleslaw; and a son, Timothy.



A memorial service for Mrs Najdzion is scheduled on the Zoom App on May 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. Please contact the family for details.

