SALAMANCA - Anna Rae Ellis, 42, of Salamanca, went to be with the Lord Monday (March 16, 2020).
She was born Sept. 30, 1977, in Olean, the daughter of Robert Ellis and the late Michelle Vail, and granddaughter of Albert and Laura Ellis and William and Marie Vail. She was the oldest of three siblings. Anna is survived by her loving companion, Robert Hurd.
Anna was a graduate of Olean High School, Class of 1995. She attended the Alfred State nursing program and worked as a self-employed medical transcriptionist.
She enjoyed reading, biking and walks, as well as vacations to Ocean City, Md., and collecting dolls. She also loved time with her family, regularly playing rummy with her grandmother, and later visiting her in the nursing home. She also had a love for children and babysitting. She will be remembered for her smile, sense of humor and compassion for others.
Anna is survived by her father, Robert Ellis; brother, Nathan Ellis; sister, Amy Ellis-Rivera; and nieces and nephews, Luke, Giovanni, Amilia, Harper and Avery, of Salamanca; along with many uncles, aunts and cousins.
She is predeceased by her mother, Michelle Vail; and grandparents, Albert and Laura Ellis and William and Marie Vail.
There will be no visitation. Private family services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to JDRF, juvenile diabetes.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St. in Little Valley.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 18, 2020