ALLEGANY - Sr. Anna Theresa Sheridan, OSF, died Monday (Oct. 5, 2020) in the St. Clare Community of St. Elizabeth Motherhouse, Allegany.
Born Anna Theresa Sheridan on Nov. 29, 1917, in Clinton, Mass., she was the daughter of Edward and Mary Burke Sheridan.
Sister Anna Theresa entered the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany on Feb. 2, 1952, was received into the Congregation on Aug. 15, 1952 and professed her final vows on Aug. 16, 1959.
For over 65 years, she dedicated her life to serving God through the ministry and Mission of the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany.
She attended St. Elizabeth Teacher College in Allegany, now part of St. Bonaventure University, where she earned a B.S. in education in 1966. She pursued graduate work, earning her M.A. in reading from Western Connecticut State College in Danbury, Conn., in 1976.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as several grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Sister Anna Theresa was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Edward, Austin and John; and sisters, Nora, Mary, Jeanette and Eleanor Murphy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Chapel of St. Elizabeth Motherhouse. All services will be private. Burial will take place in St. John Cemetery, Lancaster, Mass.
The funeral arrangements are under the direction of Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc. 646 E. State St., Olean.
For obituary and condolences, visit www.letromcintoshspinkfuneralhome.com.