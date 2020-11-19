OLEAN - Annabelle Hanchett, 93, went to her heavenly home Monday (Nov. 16, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, following her life-long service to others.
Annabelle was born June 25, 1927, in Bradford, Pa., and was a daughter of Clarence P. and Newia L. Gross Hardy. On April 6, 1956, at the Bradford Christian Missionary Alliance, she married the love of her life, her husband of 27 years, Robert C. Hanchett, who predeceased her Dec. 3, 1983.
Annabelle graduated from Bradford High School in May of 1946. She enjoyed playing on the girls' basketball team.
Following high school, she attended college at The Missionary Training Institute of the Christian and Missionary Alliance at Nyack College in Nyack-on-Hudson. Annabelle received a certificate in Christian doctrine on Sept. 17, 1950, and a diploma for the missionary course on July 17, 1953.
While at Nyack, her focus was teaching children how to read. Annabelle did her student teaching in Harlem, New York City. Her dream was to go on the mission field; instead she went home to Bradford to help take care of her mother when she was sick.
After her marriage, Annabelle and her husband, Robert, built a life together focusing on their five children, the neighborhood kids and church. She volunteered her time with remedial reading at the Calvary Baptist Christian School and East View Elementary School, helping young students struggling to read.
Annabelle's home was opened to anyone who needed help, a place to stay or to rest their head. She prayed without ceasing and was steadfast in her faith in Jesus Christ.
Annabelle was a member of the former Grace Alliance Church in Olean, where she served in many capacities. Her favorite service was teaching Sunday School and providing transportation to Vacation Bible School for any neighborhood kid that wanted to go. Annabelle enjoyed organizing and helping VBS kids with arts and crafts.
Annabelle worked as a nursing aide at Bradford Manor in Bradford, Cattaraugus County Nursing Home (The Pines) in Olean and Valley View Manor in Olean, until her retirement in the early 1990s.
Upon her retirement, she opened up her home to take care of her elderly family members. Annabelle and her sister, Esther, took care of their father, Clarence; his wife, Alice; and her mother-in-law, Lena Hanchett; as well as their sister, Viola, all at the same time.
Annabelle was an incredible lady with a sense of humor and a loving soul. She had the gift of prayer and was always there to give a gentle touch or a cookie to eat. Annabelle enjoyed nature, watching the deer from the window at the Pines, where she lived for a brief time before her passing.
Annabelle is survived by her sons, LeRoy A. (Sue) Hanchett of Bolivar, Timothy J. (Joni) Hanchett of Eustis, Fla. and Gary R. (Dina) Hanchett of Olean; her daughter, Cheryl L. (David) Gelder of Olean; five grandsons, Jesse D. (Maria) Hargrove, Brian D. Hanchett, Michael T. Hanchett, Brandon A. (Katie) Gelder and Joshua M. (JoAnne) Gelder; one granddaughter, Ashley N. (Cory) Brion; three great-grandsons, Aedan R., Robert J. and Jackson D.; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with her loving husband and her parents, Annabelle was predeceased by a son, Kevin L. Hanchett on Dec. 5, 2019; and two sisters, Viola Hardy and Ester L. Hardy.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday (Nov. 20, 2020) and again from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 21, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a funeral service will be held. The Rev. Andy Hall, pastor of the Crosstown Alliance Church, will officiate. Burial will be at the McKean Memorial Park in Bradford.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rescue Dogs Rock at rescuedogsrocknyc.org.
Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.