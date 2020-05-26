ALLEGANY - Sister Anne Clare Gallagher, OSF, died Saturday (May 23, 2020) at the St. Elizabeth Motherhouse, Allegany, of natural causes.
Born Ethel Frances Gallagher on Sept. 6, 1920, in Newton, Mass., she was the daughter of James and Ella Mabel Thompson Gallagher.
Sister Anne Clare entered the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany on Feb. 2, 1945, was received into the Congregation on Aug. 15, 1945 and professed her final vows on Aug. 16, 1952. As an Allegany Franciscan Sister for 75 years, she joyfully lived her call to reflect God's love and mercy to all with whom she came in contact.
She is survived by a sister, Agnes Rogers; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Sister Anne Clare is also survived by Sister Elaine Cote, OSF, and her family. Sister Elaine was her caregiver and best friend for over 50 years.
Sister is predeceased by her parents, James and Ella Gallagher; and three sisters, Edna Gallagher, Marion Burke and Helen "Chickie" Gowen.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date at the convenience of family members and the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany. Burial will be Wednesday (May 27, 2020) at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.
Arrangements are under the direction of Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc. 646 E. State St., Olean.
For condolences, please visit www.letromcintoshspinkfuneralhome.com.
Born Ethel Frances Gallagher on Sept. 6, 1920, in Newton, Mass., she was the daughter of James and Ella Mabel Thompson Gallagher.
Sister Anne Clare entered the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany on Feb. 2, 1945, was received into the Congregation on Aug. 15, 1945 and professed her final vows on Aug. 16, 1952. As an Allegany Franciscan Sister for 75 years, she joyfully lived her call to reflect God's love and mercy to all with whom she came in contact.
She is survived by a sister, Agnes Rogers; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Sister Anne Clare is also survived by Sister Elaine Cote, OSF, and her family. Sister Elaine was her caregiver and best friend for over 50 years.
Sister is predeceased by her parents, James and Ella Gallagher; and three sisters, Edna Gallagher, Marion Burke and Helen "Chickie" Gowen.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date at the convenience of family members and the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany. Burial will be Wednesday (May 27, 2020) at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.
Arrangements are under the direction of Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc. 646 E. State St., Olean.
For condolences, please visit www.letromcintoshspinkfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 26, 2020.