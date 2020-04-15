|
OLEAN - Anne L. Darrow, formerly of North Sixth Street, passed away Saturday (April 11, 2020) at The Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Olean, where she had recently been residing.
Born Nov. 14, 1944, in Binghamton, she was the daughter of Gordon and Anna Olsa Forsyth. She was formerly married to Wendell Darrow, with whom she had four children.
Anne was a waitress at the former Hastas Restaurant in Olean. As a younger person she used to enjoy fishing, camping and listening to music.
Surviving are three sons, Mark (Jill) Darrow of Spencerport, Stephen (Judy) Darrow of Churchville and Dennis (Corey) Darrow of Webster; one daughter, Wendy (John) Lively of Olean; 16 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Ellen Forsyth.
No formal services are being scheduled at this time. The family will gather for a time of remembrance at a later date.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to The Pines of Olean, for activities to benefit the residents. Send to The Pines of Olean, 2245 W. State St., Olean, NY 14760.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 15, 2020