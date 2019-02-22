BOLIVAR - Anne M. Thorwart, of 178 Wellsville St., passed away Wednesday (Feb. 20, 2019) at home, following a lengthy illness.
|
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc., Bolivar, are incomplete and will be announced with a full obituary.
Schaffner Funeral Home Inc
554 S Main St
Bolivar, NY 14715
(585) 928-2840
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 22, 2019