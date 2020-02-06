|
OLEAN - Anne Marie Murray Pilon, of Olean, formerly of Shinglehouse, Pa., passed away Monday (Feb. 3, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, after a lengthy illness.
Anne was born April 29, 1955, to Irvine and Sarah Murray of Shinglehouse.
She graduated in 1973 from Oswayo Valley High School, and worked at American Olean Tile (Daltile) until 1998, when health issues forced her to resign.
Anne enjoyed knitting, crocheting, playing cards and spending time with her friends and family. There wasn't a cat, dog or baby that she encountered that she didn't spoil rotten.
She loved life and lived it to the fullest. She touched the lives of everyone that she came into contact with in so many ways. She was Mudder, she was a sister, she was Aunt Anne, she was mom, a confidant, a friend and so much more, and our lives will always have a hole where she had fit.
She was formerly married to Robert Pilon of Olean, with whom she has two sons, Christopher Pilon of Olean and Robert (Kim) Pilon of Denver, N.C. She is also survived by two brothers, Terry (Susan) Murray of Hilliard, Ohio and Richard Murray of Olean; two sisters, Jacqueline (Victor) Taylor of Shinglehouse and Janice Murray of Middleburg, Pa.; several nieces and nephews; her surrogate grandchildren, Morgan, Dylan and Brooke; and her good friend, John Dahlgren.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents, Irvine and Sarah Murray; and her younger brother, William "Bill" Murray.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 8, 2020) at the Smethport Christian Missionary Alliance church at 202 Pine St., Smethport.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 6, 2020