ALLEGANY - Born Mary Ellen Motto, on Sept. 5, 1931, in Utica, Sister died Saturday (March 9, 2019), the daughter of Rocco and Anna Tartaglia Motto, of Utica.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Anne Peter Motto.
Sister Anne Peter was received into the Congregation of the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, at St. Elizabeth Motherhouse, on Aug. 15, 1955, and professed her final religious vows on Aug. 16, 1962. Sister faithfully lived the mission of the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, for more than 60 years.
Sister attended elementary school at Roscoe Conkling School, in Utica, from 1937–1945, and graduated from Utica Catholic High School, in 1949. Sister Anne Peter graduated from St. Elizabeth Teacher College, in Allegany, (now part of St. Bonaventure University) where she earned a. B.S. in education in 1971.
Sister Anne Peter began her ministry in education as a grade school teacher. From 1956-1974, she taught in parish schools in Westville and Pomona, N.J.; Rome, Olean (St. John School), Niagara Falls and Alden; Alexandria, Va. and Miami, Fla.
In 1978, Sister was welcomed home to St. Elizabeth Motherhouse, where she held the position of receptionist and switchboard operator. Although Sister Anne Peter formally retired in 1993, she kept herself active with handmade crafts and various types of puzzles.
Sister Anne Peter is predeceased by her parents; and an uncle, George Motto.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday (March 14, 2019) in the Chapel of St. Elizabeth Motherhouse, followed by burial in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc. 646 E. State St., Olean.
For obituary and condolences, visit letromcintoshspinkfuneralhome.com.
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 14, 2019