Anne Shepherd OSF
ALLEGANY - Sr. Anne Shepherd, OSF, passed away Thursday (Oct. 22, 2020) at St. Elizabeth Motherhouse, from natural causes.

She was born Anne Noberta Shepherd, on June 6, 1925, in Dedham, Mass., a daughter of Thomas and Katherine Burdett Shepherd, of Dedham.

Sr. Anne entered the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany on Sept. 8, 1946; was received in the Congregation on Aug. 15, 1947; and professed her final vows on Aug. 16, 1954. Sister faithfully lived the Franciscan charism for 74 years.

Sister attended St. Mary's Elementary School, Ames Junior High School and graduated from Dedham High School in 1945. She attended St. Elizabeth Teacher College in Allegany, receiving a bachelor of science in elementary education from St. Bonaventure University.

Sister began her ministry in the field of education, in congregational schools in New York and Florida, in particular, the elementary grades. Locally, Sr Anne dedicated her skills to the libraries in St. Bonaventure School, Allegany and Archbishop Walsh High School, in Olean.

She continued her ministry in education until 1986, when health issues warranted her retirement. She was warmly welcomed home to St. Elizabeth Motherhouse, Allegany.

Sister was gifted as an accomplished pianist and creative artist. Her classrooms came alive as she shared these two gifts with the students and staff.

Sr. Anne was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Katherine Shepherd; nine sisters, Sr. Frances Marie Shepherd, OSF, an Allegany Franciscan, Katherine Alphin, Eloise Horn, Elizabeth Longden, Joan Donovan, Margaret Sampson, Jane McCann, Miriam Zinni and Sheila Claxton; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Chapel of St. Elizabeth Motherhouse. Burial will follow in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany. All services will be private.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.

For obituary and condolences, visit letromcintoshspinkfuneralhome.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
