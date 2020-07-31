CERES - Anthony J. Napoleoni, 54, of 9266 Low St., passed away Tuesday (July 28, 2020) at his home, after a lengthy illness.



Born June 6, 1966, in Olean, he was the son of Piacentino "Denny" Napoleoni and Marie Evans Napoleoni. On March 29, 1985, in Hinsdale, he married Christine M. Irvin, who survives.



Anthony was raised in Hinsdale and began employment for Waste Management, BFI and CID. He drove truck for the Teamsters Local 264 and later for LC Whitford Co. Most recently he owned and operated his own trucks as well as operated an auto repair business in Bolivar.



He was a member of the Portville American Legion and he loved to play bingo. He was a hard-working man who loved keeping busy. He also loved his precious grand-cat, "Cookie." Most of all he loved his children and grandchildren.



He is survived by his wife, Christine; three children, Anthony J. (Erin) Napoleoni Jr. of Portville, Rose (Steve) Dunn of Richburg and Linsey (Zachary) Wood of Portville; five grandchildren, Alison Dunn, Samuel Dunn, Aleehia Faulkner, Bentlee Wood and Zaylin Wood; two sisters, Genevieve (Bruce) Tucker of Summerfield, N.C. and Victoria (Tony) Irizarry of Olean; one brother, Denny (Josie) Napoleoni of Chandler, Ariz.; and several nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by his terrific best friend/brother Mike Lynch and his wife Deb of Richburg. The family will always remember Clara Strang and Theresa Miller.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Darla M. Napoleoni on May 18, 2020.



Family and friends are welcome to attend a memorial service to be held at 11 a.m. Monday (August 3, 2020) at Faith Bible Church in Little Genesee. Rev. Ben Ramirez will officiate.



Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 4955 N Bailey Ave #217, Amherst, NY 14226.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store