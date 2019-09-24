|
BOLIVAR - Anthony 'Tony' Sallazzo, 95, of 100 Davis St., passed away Sunday (Sept. 22, 2019) at home, following a lengthy illness.
Born on April 19, 1924, in McKeesrocks, Pa., he was the son of Dominick and Teresa Ciampa Sallazzo. He married the former Barbara Coon, on April 27, 1946, in Bolivar. Mrs. Sallazzo preceded him in death, on Jan. 20, 2011, after 65 years of a very happy marriage.
Tony was a graduate of Bolivar Central School.
Tony enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps on Dec. 8, 1941, and was sworn in on Dec. 29 of the same year in Buffalo. After boot camp, in Parris Island, S.C., he was attached to Company M-3rd Battalion First Marine Division, who saw action in Guadalcanal. Later he was transferred to A Company 4th MT. Battalion, 25th regiment 4th Marine Division. Their main objective was to take Japanese Islands that had airfields, the first being two small islands in the Kwajalein Atoll, Roi and Namur. From there, after training at their rest camp in Maui, Hawaii, they went on to invade Saipan, Tinian and Iwo Jima.
Tony was awarded five combat stars, plus the Navy and Marine unit citations with oak leaf clusters; the Presidential Unit Citation American Campaign; Asiatic–Pacific Campaign; World War II Campaign Iwo Jima Medal; and the Good Conduct Expert Rifleman-Pistol Sharpshooter medals. He was also awarded the New York state Medal for Merit and Conspicuous Service award, presented by Senator Cathy Young on Aug. 11, 2011. Also on Dec. 12, 2011, the Allegany County Board of Legislators honored Tony, with a certificate for his action, in the Pacific during World War II.
After his discharge on Dec. 29, 1945, Tony worked for several wholesale distributers, selling hunting and fishing supplies and traveling throughout Western New York and Pennsylvania. In 1960 he formed his own sales group, traveling the 13 Northeastern states for some of the top manufactures of hunting and fishing supplies. He called on wholesale distributers and major catalog houses, while also presenting a consumer sport shows, in most of the states his group covered.
Tony belonged to several gun clubs, where he enjoyed skeet; trap; and sporting clay shooting. He was an avid fly fisherman, and he and his lovely wife Barb, enjoyed deep-sea fishing near their home in Jensen Beach, Fla. In 1968, he was inducted into the International Fishing Hall of Fame, in Florida.
Tony was well known for his famous cooking, and loved cooking Italian dishes for his many friends and family. Mostly Tony enjoyed and loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and the cherished times they spent together. He was known to say "who could have lived a better life than Barb and me traveling halfway the world, hunting, fishing and having such a loving family."
Tony was a member of St. Mary's Church and American Legion Kenyon Andrus Post 772, both in Bolivar.
Surviving are a daughter, Mrs. Antoinette (Randy) Sprague of Portville; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by a son, Robert J. Sallazzo on May 22, 1985; and a brother, Vincent Sallazzo.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday (Sept. 27, 2019) at the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc., Bolivar. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 28, 2019) at St. Mary's Church Cemetery, Bolivar.
Memorials to St. Mary's Church, 111 Wellsville St., Bolivar NY, 14715; Home Care & Hospice, 1225 W. State St. Olean, NY 14760; or American Legion Kenyon Andrus Post 772, 387 Main St., Bolivar, NY 14715.
The family would like to thank his longtime caregiver Tina Shafer and her staff for their loving and long term care.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 24, 2019