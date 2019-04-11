SALAMANCA - Mr. Anthony Zimbardi Jr., age 84, of Salamanca, died Monday (April 8, 2019) at his home, following a short illness.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony Zimbardi Jr..
Born April 4, 1935, in Madelone, Italy, he was the son of Anthony and Sylvia Pascarella Zimbardi Sr.
Mr. Zimbardi owned and operated Tony's Barber Shop in several locations, including Little Valley, Salamanca and Clearwater, Fla., prior to his retirement.
He was a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish, Salamanca, Little Valley Rotary and the Randolph Moose Lodge.
Mr. Zimbardi was a people person. He enjoyed attending county fairs and festivals and was never afraid to start a conversation with a stranger. He enjoyed karaoke and country music. He attended Fan Fair in Nashville, Tenn., yearly.
Surviving are a daughter, Cindy (Kirk) Goodman of Palm Bay, Fla.; a son, Larry (Debby Roberts) Zimbardi of Killbuck; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Dominic "John" (Fay) Zimbardi of Little Valley.
He was predeceased by a son, David Zimbardi; a sister, Sylvia Zimbardi; and four brothers, Mike Zimbardi, James Zimbardi, Thomas Zimbardi and Nicholas Zimbardi.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday (April 15, 2019) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, at which time funeral services will be held, with Deacon Michael Anderson, of Our Lady of Peace Parish, officiating. Burial will be in Little Valley Rural Cemetery, Little Valley.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected], or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 11, 2019