|
|
CUBA - Arlene A. Gajewski, of 7578 Rawson Road, passed away Thursday (Sept. 5, 2019) at her home, following an illness.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 10, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 24 Genesee Pkwy., Cuba. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 11, 2019) at St. John's Roman Catholic Church, 931 N. Union St., Olean. Burial will be in Allegany Cemetery in Allegany.
A complete obituary will be published in the Sunday edition of the Olean Times Herald.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 7, 2019