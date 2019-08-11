|
EAST AURORA - Arline Elizabeth Mahoney, 95, died peacefully in her own home Tuesday (Aug. 6, 2019) in the loving care of her family, with the support of her devoted home care aides and the compassionate staff of the Catholic Health LIFE program.
Arline was born, in Buffalo, on Dec. 24, 1923, the daughter of Caroline and August Klavoon. On Aug. 10, 1943, she married her sweetheart soldier, John "Jack" A. Mahoney, traveling with him as he trained as a bombardier before he left to serve on many missions overseas in WWII. Jack predeceased her in March 1990.
Arline was a devoted wife and mother, beloved sister, dear grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She enjoyed nurturing a unique and special relationship with each person who touched her life and carried a deep respect and understanding of the complexities and challenges that others faced.
Arline offered her love, listening ear and smiling countenance, without judgment, to anyone who wanted to share their story. She would go where needed and often drive others where they needed to go.
Her spiritual life was rich, and she spent a considerable amount of time throughout her life quietly studying scripture and seeking growth in her relationship with God. Arline was a member of the First Baptist Church of East Aurora for more than 50 years, and also South Park Baptist Church, prior to moving from the South Buffalo and West Seneca areas, to East Aurora, in 1962, where she resided in the same home for the remainder of her years.
As a student, Arline excelled, graduating South Park High School, at 16, and then attending business school.
She worked in various secretarial or bookkeeping capacities, including law offices; the churches she attended; and Ryan Homes; with her longest employment, as the secretary and bookkeeper, for Town & Country Kitchens, in East Aurora, where she developed deep and lasting friendships. Arline exemplified an exceptional work ethic and drive in the business world that was still novel for many women, setting an admirable example. Born in the era when women had won the right to vote, she never missed that opportunity.
In 2015, Arline was pleased to attend her 75th high school reunion, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of South Park High School. Throughout her retirement years, she enjoyed traveling; volunteering for FISH and Hospice; senior activities and clubs; crossword puzzles and word games; visiting with her siblings and friends; and being with her children and grandchildren.
She loved the Christmas holidays; her yard and gardening; had a special interest throughout her life in birds, always feeding and watching them; and was an avid reader. Of great importance to her, was the annual family reunion celebration in July, having attended and enjoyed her last one only 10 days before her passing.
Arline is survived by her children, John (Luci) Mahoney, Paul (Cindy) Mahoney, Carol (Ira Katzenstein) Mahoney and daughter-in-law, Sue Wanamaker; grandchildren, Kevin (Carrie) Mahoney, Scott (Amy) Mahoney, Elise (Richard) Seslar, Celeste Mahoney, Jaclyn Mahoney, Patrick Fitch and Hollis Holden; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Landon, Logan, Ellie and Claire; sister, Annette Morris; sister-in-law, Audrey Mahoney; many nieces and nephews; and special friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Arline was predeceased by her son, Dr. Dennis M. Mahoney in 2012; brother, Donald Klavoon and sister-in-law, Charlene Klavoon; and brothers-in-law, Glenn Morris and Joe Mahoney.
Gratitude is expressed for the care provided by Kelly Mariani and Julie Barone, as well as the Catholic LIFE program interdisciplinary team, and all who assisted her in the last years of her journey.
There will be no visitation and a private committal service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Friends and family are warmly invited to attend a memorial service in celebration of Arline's life at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 28, 2019 at First Baptist Church of East Aurora, 591 Porterville Road, East Aurora. Flowers are gratefully declined.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the First Baptist Church; FISH of East Aurora, 960 E. Main St., East Aurora, NY 14052; Catholic LIFE, 55 Melroy Ave., Lackawanna, NY 14218; HomeCare & Hospice, 1225 W. State St., Olean, NY 14760; or to a .
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 11, 2019