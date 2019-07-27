Home

Guenther Funeral Home Inc
51 S Main St
Portville, NY 14770
(716) 933-8759
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
51 S Main St
Portville, NY 14770
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Guenther Funeral Home Inc
51 S Main St
Portville, NY 14770
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Portville, NY
Arlo R. Wurster


1927 - 2019
Arlo R. Wurster Obituary
PORTVILLE - Arlo R. Wurster, of 283 Prosser Road, passed away Friday (July 26, 2019) at Cuba Memorial Hospital.

Born Dec. 21, 1927, in Portville, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Blanche Swartz Barnes. On Dec. 23, 1945, in Portville, she married Richard L. Wurster, who predeceased her on Sept. 11, 2013.

Arlo was a graduate of Portville Central School, Class of 1945.

She worked at the Cider Mill and sold Avon.

She was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church of Portville and the Portville Senior Citizens Club.

Above all, Arlo was a devoted housewife and mom to her family.

Surviving are her two children, Donna (Leonard) Reed of Portville and Rick (Geraldine) Wurster of Portville; two grandchildren, Andrew (Heather) Reed of Kenmore and Valerie (Daniel) Weber of Yuma, Ariz.; three great-grandchildren; one daughter-in-law, Laurie Wurster; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Wurster; a grandson, Matthew Wurster; four sisters; and a brother.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 51 S. Main St., Portville. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday (July 29, 2019) at the First Presbyterian Church of Portville. Rev. Marilyn Hale, will officiate. Burial will be in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Portville.

Memorials if desired, may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Portville, PO Box 765, Portville, NY 14770.

Online condolences may be made at guentherfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 27, 2019
