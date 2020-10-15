OLEAN - Armeda A. Ramire, a lifelong Olean resident, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 13, 2020) at the Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Olean, where she had been residing for many years.
Born Aug. 18, 1923, in Olean, she was the daughter of the late Sante and Elisa Rossetti Antonietti. On May 29, 1950, at St. John's Church in Olean, she married Carl J. Ramire, who predeceased her.
Armeda was a graduate of Olean High School.
She was a longtime parishioner of St. John's Church, serving on their Altar Society for over 70 years. Armeda spent thousands of dollars over the years, sending clothing to missions in Alabama and Alaska. She was a longtime member and donor to St. Jude Children's Hospital as well.
Surviving are three children, Jerry (Kathy Stead) Ramire of Olean, Mary (Paul) Gardner of Cuba and Joseph Ramire of Phoenix, Ariz.; four grandchildren, Dale Gardner, Nicole Ramire, and C.J. and Shannon Stead; one great-granddaughter, Isabella; one brother, Reno (Jan) Antonietti of Rochester; her dear friend, Ann Ried; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by two sisters, Lucy (Emer) Tiebor and Mary (Anthony) Mangine.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday (Oct. 16, 2020) at St. John's Church, 931 N. Union St., Olean. Burial will follow in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to St. John's Church, 931 N. Union Street, Olean; or to St. Joseph's Indian School, 1301 N. Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.
