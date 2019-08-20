|
OLEAN - Arthur H. Herbst, 76, of 161 S. 25th St., passed away peacefully Friday (Aug. 16, 2019) at Olean General Hospital. He had resided at the former Sr. Pat's Home, on First Street, for 18 years, prior to moving to Eden Heights.
Born May 8, 1943, in New York, he was the son of Henry and Tillie Teich Herbst.
Arthur graduated from Olean High School, and had resided in Olean, all of his life. He was often seen walking throughout Olean, and in his recent years, enjoyed the peace of living in the comfort and care at the former Sr. Pat's Home, in Olean.
One of his hobbies, in his younger years, was to collect maps of many areas of interest to him.
He leaves behind his loving brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Susan Herbst of Cuba; two nieces, Amy (James) Strules and Eliza (Michael) Whelan; a nephew, Oliver (Aubrey George) Herbst; and six great-nieces and nephews.
He was laid to rest next to his parents, on Monday (Aug. 19, 2019) at B'Nai Israel Cemetery, in Olean.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 20, 2019