STEAMBURG - Arthur J. "Bud" Baker, 72, of Lebanon Road, Steamburg, passed away Monday (June 24, 2019) at home, following an extended illness.



He was born Dec. 29 1946, in Lackawanna, the son of the late Jack and Jane Marie Feltz Baker, and his stepfather Alonzo Addison Sharpe since Bud was 8 years old.



Bud was a 1966 graduate of Randolph Central School. At the time of his retirement in 2005, he had been a grade foreman for LC Whitford in Wellsville.



His interests included hobby farming, hunting in his younger days and spending time with his grandchildren. He will be forever remembered as an extremely hard worker.



He is survived by his wife, Dianne M.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the Coldspring Fire Hall in Steamburg.



The family was assisted by the VanRensselaer & Son Funeral Home, 14 Church St., Randolph.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Coldspring Volunteer Fire Department, Route 394, Steamburg, NY 14783.



