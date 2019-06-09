|
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mark F Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mark F Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Mark F Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc
FRIENDSHIP - Arthur L. Carney, 90, of 7341 Country Road 1, Friendship, joined his beloved wife in heaven Friday (June 7, 2019) after a lengthy illness.
Born March 4, 1929, in Cuba, he was a son of John A. and Julia Douglas Carney.
On Nov. 12, 1949, he married the former Marjorie M. Goodliff, who predeceased him May 3, 2018.
Art attended Friendship Central School.
While his children were young, he worked at both Friendship Dairies and for the New York State Department of Transportation. He began his career with the State as a Heavy Equipment Operator, then he was promoted to Foreman and then to his final position of Safety Representative, retiring in 1985.
He was an avid hunter, loved gardening, mowing and maintaining his property, truly enjoying all that the outdoors had to offer. He was also known as a jack of all trades and used his handyman expertise to fix anything that was broken. He loved finding new artistic and craft ideas to build for his family.
Surviving are a son, Arthur D. (Barbara) Carney of Geneseo; three daughters, Beverly (David) Newton of Beverly Hills, Fla., Bonita Sortore of Friendship and Marsha (Karl) Kruger of Friendship; nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard "Dick" (Carolyn) Carney of Friendship; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his siblings, John, Alfred, Harry, Mary, Lovina, Leona, Violet, Francis, Julia, Sarah, Elizabeth and Loretta.
The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday (June 11, 2019) and again from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday (June 12, 2019) at the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service, Inc., 9 Bull Street, Cuba, at which time funeral services will be held. Anne Jenkins, a Chaplin at Wellsville Manor Care Center, will officiate.
Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Friendship.
Memorials may be made to the Nile Community Church, Rte. 275, Friendship, NY 14739.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rinkerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 9, 2019
