Service Information

Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean , NY 14760
(716)-372-0254

Calling hours
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean , NY 14760

Prayer Service
9:30 AM
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean , NY 14760

Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Bonaventure Church

Obituary

OLEAN - Arthur O. Mohagen I, 97, recently of Eden Heights, formerly of West Baldwin Avenue, passed away peacefully Tuesday (April 30, 2019) at Olean General Hospital.



Born Feb. 3, 1922, in Elbow Lake, Minn., he was the son of Ole and Emma Dybdal Mohagen. On Dec. 2, 1944, in Providence, R.I., while serving in the U.S. Coast Guard, he married Lucy M. Marra, who predeceased him April 26, 2013.



Art was raised in Elbow Lake, where he graduated from high school. In 1942 he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard, where he served during WWII until 1945.



He began employment in Olean with the former Daystrom Furniture Co. for six years, until establishing his 32-year career with Nabisco Brand. He achieved many promotions, thus requiring him to move with his family to several communities in the northeast United States. He retired from the New York City headquarters after having been manager of the company's food service operations in it's European military division.



After retirement, he and his wife lived for 17 wonderful years in Winter Haven, Fla., until returning to this area again.



He was a member of St. Bonaventure Church, the Allegany American Legion Post 892 and the Olean Senior Center. He was formerly a member of the Rotary Club of Clarence as well as the Olean Lions Club.



He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and gardening. He also enjoyed playing bridge and was an avid fan of the Tampa Bay Rays, the New York Yankees and the St. Bonaventure Bonnies.



Surviving are a son, Arthur O. (Sally) Mohagen II of Olean; five grandchildren, Amy (Alan) Greene, Julie (Michael) Hirliman, Mary (Ian) Dewar, Arthur (Jessica) Mohagen III and Katherine (Connor) Daugherty; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a daughter, Christine Morehouse in 1971; a son-in-law, James Morehouse; a grandson, Paul Edward Mohagen; and five siblings, Lawrence Mohagen, Milton Mohagen, Burnett Mohagen, Everett Mohagen and Delores Mohagen.



Friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday (May 3, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State St., Olean. Funeral services will be held beginning with a prayer service at 9:30 a.m. Saturday (May 4, 2019) in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Bonaventure Church. Rev. James Vacco, OFM, pastor, will be the celebrant. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery with full military honors being accorded by the Allegany American Legion Ritual Team.



Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials, if desired, may be made to St. Bonaventure Church or to the Olean Senior Center, 112 N. Barry St., Olean, NY 14760.



