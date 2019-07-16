BOLIVAR - Audrey J. Garrey, of 8825 Daggett Hollow Road, Bolivar, passed away Monday (July 15, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, after a brief illness.



Born Jan. 29, 1936, in Portville, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Margaret Malone Bennett. On Oct. 31, 1954, in Portville, she married John W. "Jack" Garrey, who predeceased her on June 17, 2012.



Audrey worked at Olean Wholesale for many years.



She was a member of the Little Genesee Library Quilters Group; Portville Euchre League; and Olean Coasters Senior Group.



Audrey was an avid St. Bonaventure basketball fan. She also enjoyed reading and attending her grandchildren's sporting events. Above all, she loved spending time with her family.



Surviving are two daughters, Alice (Emmery) Keesler of Portville and Nancy (John) Magee of Olean; a son, Bob (Paula) Garrey of Bolivar; six grandchildren, Kristin (Dennis) Kupiec of Cuba, Elizabeth Edwards of Olean, Amanda (Jude) Auman of Bolivar, Nick (Kerry) Garrey of Bolivar, Amber (Matt) Cobia of Omaha, Neb. and Adam Garrey of Bolivar; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Sandra Levia of Olean; a brother, Don (Lynne) Bennett of Cuba; and several nieces and nephews.



Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday (July 17, 2019) at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 51 S. Main St., Portville, with funeral services to follow at 3 p.m. Rev. Wayne Hart, pastor of the West Clarksville Baptist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in West Genesee Cemetery, Obi.



Memorials if desired, may be made to the Little Genesee Library, 8351 NY 417, Little Genesee, NY 14754. Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 16, 2019