|
|
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. - Audrey "Connie" M. Boyer, 79, of Chestnut Street, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 1, 2020) in Lakeview Senior Care & Living Center, Smethport.
Born March 19, 1940, in Keating Township, Potter County, she was a daughter of John LaVern and Daphen Card Mantz. On June 28, 1958, in Keating Summit, she married Clifford L. "Ted" Boyer, who survives.
Connie was a lifetime resident of the area and attended Austin High School, and graduated from Port Allegany High School, Class of 1958.
She was employed with Sylvania Co. (now GTE), formerly of Emporium; worked in retail sales with Helen's Fashion Village and Farmelo's Department Store both of Port Allegany; and most recently with Charles Cole Hospital, before her retirement.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Port Allegany, where she was a member of the church choir. She was also a member of the Ladies of the Moose, Chapter 2188, Port Allegany.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Clifford "Ted," are two sons, Randy A. (Deborah) Boyer and Barry D. (Carey) Boyer, both of Port Allegany; two daughters, Cynthia S. (Richard Fargo) Baxter of Port Allegany and Sallie J. (Gene) Wild of Cuba, N.Y.; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Ralph (Carol) Mantz of Reading; a sister, Virginia Meyers of Coudersport; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Alice Michael and Ellen Butler; and two brothers-in-law, Joseph Michael and Gerald Meyers.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 4, 2020) with Rev. J.T. Madison, and Rev. Ben Zimmerman, co-officiating. Burial will be in Portage Valley Cemetery, Wrights.
Memorials can be made to the United Methodist Church in Port Allegany or a .
Condolences can be made at switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 2, 2020