PORTAGEVILLE - Avis Amy Wilmot, of 6539 East Koy Road, died Saturday (Sept. 12, 2020) in her home.
She was born on June 13, 1925, in Jamestown, N.D., a daughter of the late David and Artis Mouw Naze. She married S. Edward Wilmot, who predeceased her on Dec. 3, 1998.
Avis served in WWII as a U.S. Army nurse.
She was a graduate of SUNY Geneseo, where she received her master's degree in English, and was a former teacher, for Fillmore Central School.
She loved to collect all types of antiques, travel and spend time with her friends.
She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary 1155 and the Allegany County Grange. She attended the Portageville Baptist Church.
Surviving is a son, S. Kenneth (Joan) Wilmot of Happy Valley, Ore; two grandchildren, Stephanie Hammond and Joel Wilmot, both of Oregon; three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, including a special nephew and niece, Eric and Sarah Wilmot of Portageville, who provided care and made it possible for her to remain in her home.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday (Sept. 26, 2020) in White Cemetery, Rushford. Sam Wolcott will officiate.
Memorials if desired, to American Legion Auxiliary 1155, PO Box 51, Fillmore, NY 14735.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St. Fillmore.
Online condolence may be made at: koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.