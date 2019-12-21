|
|
ALLEGANY - Barbara A. Severtson, 66, of 1493 Four Mile Road, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday (Dec. 18, 2019) at home.
Born August 17, 1953, in Olean, she was the daughter of Edward and Helen Chokrach Kromar. On May 25, 1996, at her home in Allegany, she married Jerry C. Severtson, who survives.
Barbara was a 1971 graduate of Olean High School, and she then began work at Line Material, which later became Eaton Corporation, until her retirement after 37 years.
She loved the culinary arts and always looked forward to this time of year, Christmas, for baking and celebrating. She also shared her husband's love of motorcycle riding and enjoyed riding with him.
Surviving besides her husband, are a sister, Ann (David) Ramire of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; a nephew, Nicholas (Tina) Ramire of Olean; and two great-nieces, Sophia and Makenzie.
She was predeceased by her parents; and a son, Brian W. Blackburn.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday (Dec. 23, 2019) at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Rev. James Vacco, OFM, pastor of St. Bonaventure Church, will officiate. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to a . Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 21, 2019