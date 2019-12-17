|
|
ALLEGANY - Barbara A. Singer, of 4040 Mediterranean Drive, passed away Sunday (Dec. 15, 2019) after an extended stay in Ohio, with her son and daughter-in-law, Justin and Tiffany, in Madison.
Born May 13, 1946, in Jamestown, she was the daughter of Richard and Kathryn Merchant Fusco. On Aug. 26, 1967, at St. Peter and Paul Church in Jamestown, she married Gary E. Singer, who predeceased her Nov. 10, 2017.
Barbara was a graduate of Jamestown High School. She joined Cutco on March 8, 1990, as a part-time receptionist/secretary. Becoming a full-time employee in August of 1995, she worked in Human Resources for several years, before joining Vector in January of 2000, as an executive assistant, in the Marketing Department. After 25 years of service, Barb retired from Vector, on March 8, 2005, and accepted a part-time roll in Cutco's Marketing Department, where she was instrumental in developing and building the Cutco Kitchen blog, where she shared her family recipes and passion for cooking. To her friends in the marketing department, she was known as "best dressed Barb Singer."
Outside the office, Barb enjoyed spending time with family; traveling; crafting; shopping; visiting with her sorority sisters; Buffalo Bills football; and NASCAR racing. She loved decorating for the holidays, especially her favorite holiday, Christmas.
Surviving are three children, Joelle Singer of Buffalo, Mark Singer of Highlands Ranch, Colo. and Justin (Tiffany) Singer of Madison, Ohio; two grandchildren, Mackenzie and Cole; a niece, Jennifer Fusco, and her son, Preston; a nephew, Richard Fusco; and a sister-in-law, Janet Fusco of Jamestown.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her parents; and a brother, Jim Fusco on Jan. 23, 2019.
Friends will be received from noon to 2 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. A prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 19, 2019) in the funeral home. Due to renovations at St. Bonaventure Church, a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. John's Church, with Rev. James Vacco, OFM, as the celebrant. Following the mass, there will be a luncheon at The Hall, 80 N. Fourth St., Allegany. All are invited.
Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , 1645 W. Eighth St. Erie, PA 16505.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 17, 2019