|
|
ELDRED, Pa. - Barbara Cummings, 80, passed away Monday (March 2, 2020) at Sweden Valley Manor Nursing Home, following a brief illness.
Born Jan. 29, 1940, in Westons Mills, N.Y., she was a daughter of Medford and Doris Van Buren Wood. On Feb. 25, 1978, in the Portville (N.Y.) United Methodist Church, she married Elwood R. Cummings, who passed away on Aug. 30, 2006.
Mrs. Cummings attended Portville schools, and had been employed by Ethan Allen Furniture Co., in Eldred. However she was best known for her specialty cake decorating service.
Barbara was very artistic and enjoyed cake decorating and painting, especially ceramics, as well as going to, and having, yard sales.
Surviving are two sons, Todd (Bonita) Taylor of Bolivar, N.Y. and Rick Taylor of Ceres, N.Y.; nine grandchildren, Jesse, Michael, Mary Beth, Nathen, Brianna, Joshua, Ashley, Krystal and Danyiel; a brother, Ron (Beverly) Wood of Anchorage, Alaska; and a sister-in-law, Barbara Wood of Shinglehouse.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Dan Taylor in 2017; and a brother, Gary Wood.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Lamphier Cemetery, Eldred.
Arrangements under the direction of the Frame Funeral Home in Eldred.
Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 6, 2020