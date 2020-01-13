|
ALLEGANY - Barbara E. "Barb" Isaman, 73, of 1425 Four Mile Road, passed away Sunday (Jan. 12, 2020) surrounded by her family, at the Olean General Hospital.
Born July 24, 1946, in Salamanca, she was the daughter of Daniel and Janet Lanning Crocker. On Sept. 15, 1979, in Allegany, she married Ronald N. "Icky" Isaman, who predeceased her Sept. 12, 2013.
Mrs. Isaman graduated from Salamanca High School in 1964. She then retired. after a few years, as an administrative assistant at the Associate Respiratory Systems.
She enjoyed crafting, watching birds, collecting teddy bears and enjoyed watching the Hallmark Channel and Gone with the Wind.
She will be missed by her canine companion "Lexie."
Surviving are two daughters, Laurie Ozzella of Allegany and Terri (Michael) Harrison of Allegany; two sons, Mike (Noreen) Boland of Erie, Pa. and Paul (Betty) Isaman of Knapp Creek; a sister, Joyce Whitmer of Allegany; a brother, Daniel (Zeny) Crocker of Tampa, Fla.; nine grandchildren, Sheena, Dominick, Giuseppe, Kristin, Mike, Dylan, Sean, Josh and Airen; and five great-grandchildren, Rylee, Deluca, Julianna, Ethan and Elijah.
She was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Leroy Whitmer.
No services are being scheduled at this time. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig and Hartle Funeral Home.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the Olean General Hospital Foundation or Allegany EMS.
Online condolence can be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020