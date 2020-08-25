CUBA - Barbara E. Ramsey, 57, of 9231 Health Camp Road, Cuba, was taken from us last week, far too soon.



As Barb's daughter, I am completely unprepared to write this, but please bear with me, as I try to capture even just a fraction of who she was, and what she meant to everyone who loved her.



Born on Feb. 18, 1963, in Cuba, she was the daughter of Charles and Nelia Ludden.



Barb was a graduate of Cuba High School, Class of 1981, and was still in touch with many classmates and friends.



Barb was a certified pharmacy technician. Coworkers became friends over the years, and she always made a point to go above and beyond for her patients.



Barb adored her father, Charles E. Ludden, who has surely welcomed her with open arms already.



My mother was, and likely will continue to be, the kindest and most selfless person I have ever known. She taught me so much in the time we had together.



She was an incredible mother, and not just to her biological daughter. She loved her family and friends fiercely, and without exception. I know I do not speak only for myself when I say that I would not be the person I am today without her unconditional love, her care and her unending compassion and support.



She touched so many people's lives, and would have continued to do so for many years to come.



She is survived by her daughter, Cristy (Mary) Botens; her stepdaughters, Melissa (Ted) Pugh and Monica (Brad) Schrock; her stepson, Ryan (Ashley) Grant; her mother, Nelia Ludden; and siblings, Lloyd Ludden, Lori Karst, Lois Young and Valerie Minick; and several nieces, nephews, grandchildren; and even more dear family and friends.



Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 26, 2020) at the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., Cuba. Funeral services will be private.



Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday (Aug. 27, 2020) in Cuba Cemetery.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be mandated.



In a letter she left me, she concluded with "Always be sweet and caring." I'd like us all to remember that Barb always led with love. If there was a choice, she chose love every time. The world would be a better place if we all lived our lives to my mom's ideals.



With this in mind, I'd ask that In lieu of flowers, you do something Barb-worthy, dedicated to her memory.



My mom spent her life helping others and I can't think of anything she'd appreciate more than you taking the time to send a care package to the nurses who work long shifts at the nursing home; or donate to someone in need; or send food to a food bank; or countless other acts of kindness.

