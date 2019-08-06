|
OLEAN - Barbara I. Hallock, 73, of Olean, formerly of of Mount Alton, Pa., and Bradford, Pa., passed away Sunday (Aug. 4, 2019) at Cuba Memorial Hospital, in Cuba.
Born Nov. 30, 1945, in Bradford, she was the adopted daughter of Stanley Holt of Arizona, and the late Alice Holt.
On July 28, 1962, in Bradford, she married Bruce A. Hallock Sr., who preceded her in death on Nov. 14, 2002.
Surviving are two grandchildren, Brandon M. Hallock and Telicia Y. Hallock, both of Olean; two great-grandchildren, Layla Hallock and Liam Maine; an aunt, Kathy (Tom) Mott of Jamestown; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Barb was preceded in death by her husband; and a son and daughter-in-law, Bruce A. (Tekla) Hallock Jr.
Funeral services will be held, in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. privately, for family members only, with Father Jim Gutting, senior associate, officiating. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials if desired may be made to the SPCA.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 6, 2019